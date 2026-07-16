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Reimaging craft villages

July 16, 2026 - 17:49
As part of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2026, Summer Camp Re:Craft 2026 brings together students from 11 universities to breathe new life into traditional craft villages. From board games to contemporary product designs, their ideas show how creativity can help preserve and reimagine Việt Nam's living heritage.

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Publishers detained over alleged anti-State propaganda

According to initial investigation results, the suspects were involved in editing, revising, publishing and promoting a book titled “Chuyện với Thanh – Lời kể mới về ánh sáng" (Stories with Thanh – A new account of light) which contains content distorting history and defaming national leaders.

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