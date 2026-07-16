Reimaging craft villages

As part of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2026, Summer Camp Re:Craft 2026 brings together students from 11 universities to breathe new life into traditional craft villages. From board games to contemporary product designs, their ideas show how creativity can help preserve and reimagine Việt Nam's living heritage.
Police in the southern province of An Giang have arrested two hotel operators accused of providing accommodation to four Chinese nationals who entered the country illegally and are linked to an ongoing cyber fraud investigation, authorities said on Wednesday.
A total of 93 sets of martyrs' remains and two collective sets of martyrs' remains, each containing the remains of multiple martyrs, have been recovered at Lê Thị Riêng Cultural Park in HCM City as of July 15.
Hà Nội plans to redesign high-demand administrative procedures for fully digital processing, with all public services for businesses to be available online and 80 per cent handled entirely electronically. Paper applications from businesses will no longer be accepted.
According to initial investigation results, the suspects were involved in editing, revising, publishing and promoting a book titled “Chuyện với Thanh – Lời kể mới về ánh sáng" (Stories with Thanh – A new account of light) which contains content distorting history and defaming national leaders.