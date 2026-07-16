HCM City recovers remains of 93 martyrs at Lê Thị Riêng Cultural Park

HCM CITY — A total of 93 sets of martyrs' remains and two collective sets of martyrs' remains, each containing the remains of multiple martyrs, have been recovered at Lê Thị Riêng Cultural Park in HCM City as of Wednesday.

According to the HCM City High Command, on July 15 alone, its martyrs' remains recovery team discovered, excavated and recovered 19 sets of martyrs' remains, one collective set of martyrs' remains and 13 sets of accompanying artefacts.

Each set of remains was documented and photographed before being carefully excavated and transferred from the excavation site to an area for inspection, collection of remains and artefacts, and digitalisation to help identify the martyrs.

Today (July 16), the martyrs' remains recovery team will expand the excavation area to continue searching for, excavating and recovering the remains of soldiers who died during the 1968 Tết General Offensive and Uprising and were buried at what is now the park, formerly known as Đô Thành Cemetery.

Earlier, on July 14, at a dialogue conference between leaders of the HCM City High Command and personnel involved in the recovery operation at the park, officers and soldiers pledged to strictly follow professional procedures and overcome difficulties to effectively carry out the nationwide "500 Days and Nights Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs' Remains," which runs from March 15, 2026, to July 27, 2027. — VNS