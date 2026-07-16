Two hotel operators arrested over illegal stay of Chinese cyber fraud suspects

HCM CITY — Police in the southern province of An Giang have arrested two hotel operators accused of providing accommodation to four Chinese nationals who entered the country illegally and are linked to an ongoing cyber fraud investigation, authorities said on Wednesday.

Nguyễn Tiến Sang, 31, and Nguyễn Văn Đang, 51, were charged with organising the illegal stay of foreigners in Việt Nam, provincial police said.

The arrests follow the detention on July 5 of four Chinese nationals: Li Zhong Guo, Chai Ren Shang, Xu Xin Wen and Zhang Wen Bo, who were stopped by border guards and other authorities while attempting to leave Phú Quốc by ferry.

The four men failed to produce valid immigration documents and told investigators they had entered Việt Nam illegally from Cambodia before travelling to Phú Quốc, where police said they were establishing an online fraud operation.

Investigators said the group is directly linked to an online scam case currently under investigation.

Police said the investigation found the four men had stayed from June 20 at a rental apartment managed by Sang, who operates an airline ticketing and travel services business and leases apartments and villas for short-term accommodation.

Investigators alleged Sang knowingly allowed the group to stay despite their illegal immigration status, citing financial gain and concerns about cancelling the rental agreement. He also failed to report their stay to authorities as required by law.

The group later moved to another apartment managed by Đang after authorities stepped up inspections of accommodation establishments in the area, police said.

Police alleged Đang also knowingly provided accommodation to the group for financial gain and helped transport them to the ferry terminal in an attempt to leave Phú Quốc.

Police said both men admitted the offences during questioning.

The four Chinese nationals were detained on July 5 while travelling by taxi to board a cargo ferry to Hà Tiên. Authorities said the vessel was not licensed to carry passengers.

The investigation is continuing. — VNS