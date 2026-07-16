HCM City proposes four smart parking facilities

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities have proposed the construction of four smart multi-storey parking facilities at major inner-city bus terminals, aiming to ease the chronic shortage of parking spaces while encouraging greater use of public transport.

The proposal, submitted by the municipal Department of Construction, identifies the projects as priority works to be completed this year as part of efforts to improve transport infrastructure and enhance services at key public transport hubs.

Under the plan, two parking facilities will be built at Chợ Lớn Bus Terminal (Areas A and B) in Chợ Lớn Ward, while the remaining two will be located at Sài Gòn Bus Terminal in Bến Thành Ward and Tân Phú Bus Terminal in Tây Thạnh Ward.

Each facility will occupy around 250 square metres and feature a 28-metre-high automated Tower Parking system capable of accommodating 50 cars, alongside a seven-storey Puzzle Parking tower with capacity for 120 motorcycles.

Together, the four facilities will provide parking for around 200 cars and nearly 500 motorcycles.

The projects will adopt a modular smart parking model equipped with automated control systems, AI-powered licence plate recognition technology and integrated fire prevention and firefighting systems. Preliminary investment for each facility is estimated at around VNĐ20 billion (US$760,000), bringing the combined cost to approximately VNĐ80 billion.

According to the department, the new facilities are expected to help address the shortage of parking spaces in the city's central districts while encouraging commuters to park their vehicles at bus terminals and continue their journeys by bus.

The proposal comes after several underground parking projects planned for the city centre failed to materialise. Four underground parking facilities, designed to accommodate around 6,300 cars and 4,000 motorcycles, were included in previous planning but none has been implemented to date.

In addition to the parking projects, the Department of Construction has proposed a further VNĐ80 billion investment to upgrade bus infrastructure across the city.

The plan includes repairing and replacing bus stop poles at 800 locations, renovating around 80 bus shelters, and installing surveillance cameras, electronic passenger information boards and other supporting facilities.

The department expects these upgrades to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year as part of broader efforts to improve the quality and convenience of HCM City's public transport network. — VNS