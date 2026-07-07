Information collected to locate burial sites of martyrs fallen in 1968 Tân Sơn Nhất airport attack

HCM CITY — The Hồ Chí Minh City High Command said on Tuesday that it is coordinating with domestic and foreign agencies and units to collect information and locate burial sites of martyrs who died in the Tân Sơn Nhất airport attack on the night of January 30 and early morning of January 31, 1968 (the first and second days of the Mậu Thân Lunar New Year).

Historical documents and domestic and international sources suggest that two mass graves may exist in the western end area of Tân Sơn Nhất airport, where officers and soldiers sacrificed their lives in the historic battle.

The command called on veterans who participated in or have information about the 1968 battle; former US and allied servicemen who operated in the airport area; martyrs’ relatives, residents, researchers and individuals holding relevant documents, diaries, maps, photographs or memories about the burial of martyrs to share information. All information, regardless of size, will be respectfully received, verified and kept confidential in accordance with regulations.

Information can be provided to Lieutenant Colonel Lý Minh Vân, Political Commissar of Team K74 under the HCM City High Command, via phone/Zalo: 0988.115.272 or email: phuongthao201213@gmail.com.

The same day, the HCM City High Command and relevant agencies collected DNA samples from Huỳnh Văn Mười and Huỳnh Văn Nhỏ in Tây Ninh Province to verify their possible link to martyr Huỳnh Văn Quên, whose remains were recently discovered at Lê Thị Riêng Park in HCM City. The sampling aimed to support DNA testing, comparison and identification of the remains. — VNA/VNS