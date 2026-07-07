Việt Nam's warmth lights up cold night in La Guaira

CARACAS — Beneath makeshift blue tarpaulins along Playa Grande beach in Venezuela's La Guaira state, the surf pounds louder than it once did. No longer the idle backdrop of a seaside getaway, the waves are now a constant, thrumming reminder of the night the night when the ground beneath their feet began to shake.

The quake didn’t just flatten concrete. It erased the lines between strangers. As blackouts spread and shops stayed shuttered, it was mutual support that kept people going.

In a temporary relief camp, Rosa, in her sixties, carefully tended a wood-fired stove. The dented aluminum pot she pulled from the wreckage of the home she’d lived in for more than fifty years now simmered with instant noodles, delivered that morning by a Vietnamese rescue team. Oatmeal was a memory.

“We lost our homes, but not our willingness to share,” Rosa said, stirring as the firelight deepened the lines on her face. “Here, even a piece of bread gets split in two”.

A few metres away, Carlos, a young man, hammers salvaged beams onto another shelter’s roof with two others. His hands are streaked with dried blood from cuts he got digging through debris the night before to help rescue crews. Asked why he keeps working through exhaustion, he offered a modest smile.

“A few days ago, my leg was trapped under a collapsed wall. Complete strangers from Việt Nam lifted the concrete with their bare hands,” he said. “As long as I have the strength, I have to do something for everyone else".

Humanity in La Guaira isn’t delivered in speeches. It’s in the silent clutch of two women mourning their dead, in a corner of a tent ceded to a mother who gave birth only days before the disaster, and in children sharing a dust-covered piece of candy, while still finding a smile.

Nightfall cloaked the rubble. But inside the rows of temporary shelters, the glow of improvised wood fires held. The earthquake may have broken some of the strongest concrete steel, yet it failed to extinguish the kindness or the resilience forged in solidarity. Together, the La Guaira locals are enduring their longest days, held together by hands that refuse to let go. — VNA/VNS