Nội Bài introduces new biometric kiosks to check-in in seconds

HÀ NỘI — Passengers on domestic flights at the Nội Bài International Airport can complete biometric verification in around 10 seconds with just three simple steps, thanks to a new kiosk system at Terminal 1.

According to the airport authorities, passengers need to scan the boarding pass, insert a chip national ID card into the data reader and look straight at the camera for facial recognition.

Once finished, the biometric data are synchronised across the system, allowing passengers to use the automated lanes at security checkpoints and boarding gates without queuing.

To help travellers familiarise themselves with the new technology during the busy summer period, the Nội Bài Airport Youth Union has stationed two to three volunteers at the biometric kiosk area. The volunteers provide step‑by‑step guidance and especially assist elderly passengers and those using the system for the first time.

Operator statistics show the biometric kiosks handle about 2,000–3,000 passenger transactions successfully each day, helping to ease pressure at check‑in areas and speed up passenger flow through the terminal.

A Nội Bài International Airport spokesperson also noted that, besides using the kiosks in the terminal, passengers may proactively complete biometric verification via the VNeID app or their airline’s app while at the airport.

In the initial rollout phase, the system is not yet available for foreign passengers, children under 16, or passengers who only use a VNeID account at the airport.

The airport said the system is being optimised and will be gradually expanded to cover all of passenger groups in due course.

For travellers unfamiliar with the technology or who require direct assistance, traditional check‑in counters at Terminal 1 continue to operate normally to ensure all passengers are served. — VNS