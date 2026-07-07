Resolution 10 reshapes foreign capital flows

As part of Việt Nam's strategy to restructure its growth model, Resolution 10 marks a shift from simply attracting foreign investment to building a high-quality FDI ecosystem, prioritising quality over quantity.
The earthquake may have broken some of the strongest concrete steel, yet it failed to extinguish the kindness or the resilience forged in solidarity. Together, the La Guaira locals are enduring their longest days, held together by hands that refuse to let go.
Nguyễn Thành Long, chairman of the People's Council of Hà Giang 1 Ward, said the local authority's objective is not only to meet digital transformation targets but, more importantly, to fundamentally improve the way it serves the public.
A parallel training model with substantive enterprise participation is needed to narrow the gap between training and employment and to help form a workforce with high-level skills and technological mastery.
Provincial leaders said applying green building standards from the design stage reflected Khánh Hòa’s ambition to build a modern and sustainable urban centre as the province accelerates infrastructure development.