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Resolution 10 reshapes foreign capital flows

July 07, 2026 - 18:13
As part of Việt Nam's strategy to restructure its growth model, Resolution 10 marks a shift from simply attracting foreign investment to building a high-quality FDI ecosystem, prioritising quality over quantity.

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Việt Nam's warmth lights up cold night in La Guaira

The earthquake may have broken some of the strongest concrete steel, yet it failed to extinguish the kindness or the resilience forged in solidarity. Together, the La Guaira locals are enduring their longest days, held together by hands that refuse to let go.

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