Masked gunman kills businessman in Đắk Lắk street shooting

ĐẮK LẮK — Police in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a local businessman in what investigators are calling an especially serious homicide.

The victim, identified as H.H.H., 47, of Ea Knốp Commune, died at the scene after being shot five times. He had previously worked at the Provincial Tax Department of Đắk Lắk and most recently ran a business in export inspection.

According to initial investigation, H. was sitting outside a house on Trần Nhật Duật Street around 6.50pm on Thursday, drinking tea and talking with a woman, when a masked man approached.

The attacker pulled out a weapon and fired five shots into the left side of H.'s head before fleeing on a motorbike. H. died at the scene.

A woman living near the scene said she was sitting outside a tailor shop when she heard several loud bangs but assumed they were balloons popping.

"I heard several bangs in a row, then everything went quiet," she said.

"No one screamed, so I didn't think anything serious had happened. A few minutes later, people came shouting that someone had been shot dead – that's when I knew there had been a killing." — VNS