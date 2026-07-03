Police prosecute 22 suspects in transnational diamond-smuggling ring, seize 1,100 diamonds

THANH HOÁ — A total of 22 suspects were prosecuted and 1,100 diamonds were seized in a large-scale transnational diamond-smuggling ring, Thanh Hoá Province's Investigative Police Agency on Thursday afternoon.

The total revenue from diamonds already sold on the market is estimated at approximately VNĐ280 billion (US$10.6 million).

The ring was directed from abroad, the police said.

Investigations identified the ringleader as an Indian national residing and working in Hong Kong (China).

The suspects collected diamonds in India, consolidated them in Hong Kong, and then organised their illicit transport into Việt Nam for sale.

To date, investigators have clarified the roles of several key links in the network.

Among them, Abhishek Deepak Patel, 32, an Indian national, was identified as responsible for managing goods and sales proceeds for the ring in Việt Nam.

Trịnh Quang Chung, 42, residing in Trấn Biên Ward, the southern city of Đồng Nai, was the Vietnamese individual who received diamonds in Hong Kong and then smuggled them into Việt Nam.

After the goods were brought into the country, Đặng Ngọc Sơn, 21, residing in Gò Vấp Ward, HCM City, received them from Chung and organised transportation and distribution to buyers in HCM City, An Giang, and Hà Nội.

Trần Thị Hằng, 41, residing in Nhiêu Lộc Ward, HCM City, served as a contact who took diamonds from Chung for onward distribution to agents and subordinate retail outlets.

Based on documents and evidence gathered, the Thanh Hoá Police, in coordination with the HCM City Police, have arrested 22 suspects for questioning and to clarify the criminal acts.

Police searched 20 sites – including jewellery businesses and the suspects’ residences – and seized 1,100 diamonds of various kinds, together with numerous documents, electronic data, transaction records, storage devices and other items serving the investigation.

The police determined that, from 2024, this ring has completed 141 shipments, smuggling more than 28,000 diamonds of various types from Hong Kong (China) into Việt Nam for sale.

The police is continuing to broaden the investigation.

They advise the public to purchase diamonds only from reputable, clearly identified, licensed businesses with a recognised market presence and with full invoices, receipts and quality certificates issued by reputable appraisal organisations.

They warn against trusting unusually cheap diamond offers, high-yield investment schemes involving buying, consigning or investing in diamonds on social media or on online trading platforms of unknown origin. — VNS