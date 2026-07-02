Fireworks celebrate 50th anniversary of HCM City's renaming

VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang highlighted the VNA Publishing House's contributions to preserving national milestones and promoting Việt Nam's image abroad, saying that its publications not only reflect the country's development across various fields but also effectively support external information work.
Authorities in at least five provinces and cities have summoned, warned or sanctioned more than 350 people for interacting with social media accounts linked to convicted anti-state propagandists Lê Trung Khoa and Nguyễn Văn Đài.
The DNA data will be cross-referenced with a database of relatives’ genetic profiles, a step toward identifying the fallen and ending decades of uncertainty for families awaiting word of their loved ones.