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Fireworks celebrate 50th anniversary of HCM City's renaming

July 02, 2026 - 23:40
The renaming of Sài Gòn-Gia Định after the late President Hồ Chí Minh in 1976 is an important historical milestone.

 

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Hà Nội's future unveiled

An exhibition unveiling Hà Nội's 100-year master plan is drawing crowds eager to discover how the capital is expected to grow, move and preserve its cultural heritage in the decades ahead.

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