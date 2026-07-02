Interpol-wanted South Korean man found overstaying in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A South Korean man sought after by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) was recently found overstaying in Việt Nam and handed over to South Korea by Hà Nội police.

Police in Yên Hòa Ward made the announcement following a review and inspection of accommodation services in the area.

The man was identified as Son Hyung Sun, born in 1980 in South Korea, who was initially found to have overstayed his temporary residence permit in Việt Nam.

Further inspection by the police shows he is being wanted by Interpol for ‘organising gambling activities’.

Sun was fined VNĐ27.5 million (US$1,046) for his violation of Việt Nam’s residence regulations.

He was handed over to personnel from the Korean National Police Agency at Nội Bài International Airport on Tuesday for further investigations. — VNS