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Hà Nội's future unveiled

July 02, 2026 - 11:28
An exhibition unveiling Hà Nội's 100-year master plan is drawing crowds eager to discover how the capital is expected to grow, move and preserve its cultural heritage in the decades ahead.

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Society

HCM City marks 50th anniversary with digital showcase in Seoul

Images celebrating the 50th anniversary of HCM City officially bearing the name of President Hồ Chí Minh are being displayed on giant digital billboards in central Seoul, highlighting the city's achievements and strengthening cultural exchanges between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea.
Society

HCM City targets next-generation agritech innovation

With 50 years of development and a successful transition from traditional production to high-tech farming behind it, HCM City is now building a green, smart, and sustainable agricultural sector with the ambition of becoming a leading innovation hub in Việt Nam and the wider region.

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