Hà Nội's future unveiled

Images celebrating the 50th anniversary of HCM City officially bearing the name of President Hồ Chí Minh are being displayed on giant digital billboards in central Seoul, highlighting the city's achievements and strengthening cultural exchanges between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea.
Last Friday in the oncology clinic of Bạch Mai Hospital's Ninh Bình campus, 70-year-old Trần Văn Nghiêm from Hải Hưng Commune, Ninh Bình said he is "delighted" to be able to receive medical care in his hometown.
Fifty years after being named for President Hồ Chí Minh, Sài Gòn-Gia Định has transformed from a war-ravaged city into Việt Nam's economic powerhouse, contributing around a quarter of its GDP and pioneering institutional reforms, innovation, and sustainable development.
With 50 years of development and a successful transition from traditional production to high-tech farming behind it, HCM City is now building a green, smart, and sustainable agricultural sector with the ambition of becoming a leading innovation hub in Việt Nam and the wider region.
The Ministry of Health has moved to dispel confusion over new border health declaration rules set to take effect on July 1, stressing that declarations will not be mandatory for all travellers and that no online declaration portal is currently in use.