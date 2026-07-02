Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Piracy ring accused of hosting 26,000 illegal movies

July 02, 2026 - 09:06
Investigators allege the suspects used proceeds from pirate film websites to buy property and vehicles in an attempt to conceal the money’s origin.
Left to right, top to bottom: Nguyễn Đình Minh Khoa, Nguyễn Trung Anh, Nguyễn Đình Xuân, Nguyễn Hoàng Thanh, Nguyễn Phước Toàn, Doãn Thành Luân and Nguyễn Khương Duy. — Photo cand.vn

HÀ NỘI — Police charged seven suspects on Wednesday with copyright and related rights infringement and money laundering over an alleged film piracy operation spanning Hà Nội, HCM City and other localities.

The violations were uncovered through routine investigative work and information provided by United States' authorities, including Homeland Security Investigations and the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Four men - Nguyễn Đình Minh Khoa, Nguyễn Trung Anh, Nguyễn Đình Xuân, and Nguyễn Hoàng Thanh - face charges of infringing copyright and related rights, and of money laundering.

Three other suspects – Nguyễn Phước Toàn, Doãn Thành Luân, and Nguyễn Khương Duy – were charged with infringing copyright and related rights.

Police said the four ringleaders ran a network that created more than 100 websites to stream films online from 2020 to April 2026. The sites hosted more than 26,000 films copied illegally, without licences or the copyright holders' consent.

The network drew large numbers of users worldwide. Investigators allege the group profited roughly VNĐ308 billion (US$12.8 million) - through advertising placed on the pirate sites.

The suspects concealed the origin of the funds to evade detection, then moved the money into personal bank accounts, and used it to buy real estate and vehicles to launder the proceeds, investigators said.

Khoa, Anh, Xuân and Thanh are being held in pre-trial detention as investigators expand the probe. Toàn, Luân and Duy have been barred from leaving their places of residence. — VNS

money laundering copyright infringement movie streaming piracy crackdown

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City marks 50th anniversary with digital showcase in Seoul

Images celebrating the 50th anniversary of HCM City officially bearing the name of President Hồ Chí Minh are being displayed on giant digital billboards in central Seoul, highlighting the city's achievements and strengthening cultural exchanges between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea.
Society

HCM City targets next-generation agritech innovation

With 50 years of development and a successful transition from traditional production to high-tech farming behind it, HCM City is now building a green, smart, and sustainable agricultural sector with the ambition of becoming a leading innovation hub in Việt Nam and the wider region.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom