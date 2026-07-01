Long Thành International Airport draws strong interest from airlines ahead of year-end launch

ĐỒNG NAI — A broad range of domestic and international airlines have expressed strong interest in operating at Long Thành International Airport, as authorities accelerate preparations ahead of its planned launch at the end of the year.

The State-run Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said on Wednesday it has been working closely with aviation stakeholders to develop operational scenarios for the new airport, with most carriers signalling their intention to begin services once the facility becomes operational.

Among domestic airlines, Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air and Vietravel Airlines have officially registered plans to operate at Long Thành.

On the international front, ACV has coordinated discussions with industry bodies, including the SGN Airport Operators Committee – an association representing airlines operating at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport – and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), alongside representatives from 34 foreign carriers.

These include major airlines such as Korean Air, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific and Japan Airlines, all of which are exploring future operations at the new airport.

ACV has already begun detailed planning with key domestic carriers. Vietravel Airlines is expected to launch commercial operations at Long Thành later this year, with increased flight frequencies starting in summer 2027.

The budget carrier Vietjet Air has committed to maintaining at least two international routes during the airport’s first phase, while the national carrier Vietnam Airlines has proposed transferring around 12 per cent of its international flights from Tân Sơn Nhất to Long Thành.

Vietnam Airlines is also working with ACV on terminal layout arrangements, including check-in counters, self-service kiosks, baggage handling systems, departure gates and premium passenger facilities. It is expected to support aircraft deployment during pre-operational testing.

To boost connectivity, ACV has stepped up market promotion efforts, including an aviation tourism programme linking Việt Nam and China, in which stakeholders discussed new route opportunities and long-term cooperation.

According to ACV, new international routes – particularly to North America, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East and South and Central Asia – could add up to two million passengers annually to Long Thành by 2030.

Rather than shifting traffic wholesale from the increasingly overcrowded Tân Sơn Nhất, authorities are pursuing a market-based role division strategy. Under this model, Tân Sơn Nhất airport will continue to handle domestic flights and short- to medium-haul international routes, while Long Thành airport will gradually develop into a major international gateway focused on long-haul services and new markets.

Forecasts from IATA indicate strong growth in inbound traffic to Việt Nam through 2040, with key markets – China (including Hong Kong and Taiwan), Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, and Australia – accounting for around 75 per cent of international arrivals.

By 2030, the country’s aviation market is expected to gain an additional 8.6 million passengers, with about 3.2 million distributed across the Tân Sơn Nhất–Long Thành hub system.

Located in the southern city of Đồng Nai, about 40km from HCM City's centre, Long Thành International Airport spans 5,000ha and is designed to handle up to 100 million passengers and five million tonnes of cargo annually across three development phases. It is set to become Việt Nam’s largest airport and a major regional transit hub.

Phase 1 of the project is scheduled for completion by the end of this year, with operational trials planned between September and November 2026. — VNS