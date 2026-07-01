No exceptions for foreign visitors violating law: Officials

KHÁNH HOÀ — As the south-central province of Khánh Hoà – most famously known for Nha Trang beach – enters the peak summer tourism season with a sharp rise in visitor arrivals, authorities are stepping up efforts to maintain public order and ensure that foreign visitors comply with Vietnamese law.

The coastal ward of Nha Trang is currently bustling with international tourists, while tourism-related services are operating at full capacity. However, public security, temporary residence management and legal compliance among a small number of foreign nationals have remain concerns for local authorities.

The province is home to between 80,000 and 83,000 foreign residents at any given time, with the figure occasionally reaching 85,000. Most enter Việt Nam for tourism, investment or work, and many rent motorcycles or cars for local travel.

Caption Ngô Sỹ Bảo Anh of the Khánh Hoà Traffic Police Division under the provincial Public Security Department said the most common offences committed by foreign visitors include driving without a valid international driving permit, ignoring traffic signals and drink-driving. While most offenders cooperate with authorities, some deliberately refuse to comply.

According to provincial police, 16 traffic accidents involving foreign nationals have been recorded since the beginning of the year, resulting in three deaths and 16 injuries. Investigations concluded that foreign nationals were directly at fault in six of the cases.

Authorities say one contributing factor is the lax management of vehicle rental services. Many businesses rent out motorcycles and cars simply in exchange for a passport or identity document, without properly verifying international driving licences, driving eligibility or mandatory insurance.

The Nha Trang ward People's Committee has ordered stricter inspections of vehicle rental businesses, focusing on compliance with licensing, insurance and vehicle safety regulations. Authorities are paying particular attention to businesses that hand over vehicles to tourists who lack valid driving licences or fail to meet legal driving requirements.

Ngô Việt Hoàn Vị, owner of a motorcycle rental business in Nha Trang, said his facility has tightened its rental procedures following guidance from local authorities. Staff now verify customers' driving licences and other required documents before handing over vehicles and provide basic information on Việt Nam's traffic regulations.

While international tourism continues to generate substantial revenue, create jobs and stimulate the local service sector, authorities stress that Khánh Hoà must remain both welcoming and safe for visitors and residents alike. In addition to enforcement, agencies are expanding legal awareness campaigns to help tourists understand Vietnamese regulations upon their arrival, reducing violations caused by a lack of information.

According to Colonel Lê Quang Dũng, Deputy Director of the Public Security Department of Khánh Hoà, officers are required to handle cases involving foreign visitors professionally and appropriately to ensure their safety and security. Authorities will deal firmly with deliberate violations while educating those unfamiliar with Vietnamese law.

He said the approach aims to reinforce Nha Trang–Khánh Hoà's image as a friendly destination while showcasing the professionalism of Việt Nam's police force. As Khánh Hoà seeks to become an international marine tourism hub, effective management of foreign visitors is intended not to create barriers but to build a safe and attractive tourism environment for everyone. — VNA/VNS