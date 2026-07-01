Venezuela quake: Vietnamese team intensifies search efforts

|Vietnamese rescue workers are making efforts to search for people still trapped in the rubble in Venezuela on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Vũ
CARACAS — Việt Nam's joint military–public security team conducted search and rescue operations in Venezuela's hardest-hit state of La Guaira on Tuesday (local time), working through extreme heat and heavy rain to locate victims of the twin earthquakes.
124 personnel from the Việt Nam People's Army and the People's Public Security Force were deployed to different locations across the quake-impacted areas.
|Members of the Vietnamese rescue team moved from their base to the mission area with the support of the Venezuelan side on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Vũ
In addition to their assigned missions, they also responded to requests from victims' families by searching nearby areas for those still missing.
Early that morning, Türkiye's rescue team reported possible signs of life at one of the disaster sites but ran out of fuel, prompting Venezuelan authorities to seek assistance from other international rescue teams.
|Vietnamese rescue teams, in coordination with Mexican teams, search for victims of the earthquake amidst heavy rain in the early morning of Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Vũ
Responding immediately, the Vietnamese contingent, led by Major General Phạm Văn Tỵ, Deputy Director of the Rescue and Salvage Department under the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army, deployed personnel and equipment to the site.
Working alongside a Mexican rescue team, they continued the search despite heavy rain.
|Vietnamese military engineers break through concrete to search for the earthquake's victims. — VNA/VNS Photo Phi Hùng
Meanwhile, officers and soldiers from Việt Nam's Ministry of Public Security focused rescue efforts at a nine-storey apartment building in La Guaira that nearly collapsed in the twin earthquakes on June 24.
|Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security's rescue forces are working hard to search for people still trapped in the rubble in Venezuela on Wednesday.— VNA/VNS Photo Lê Hoàng
Authorities believe 15 people remain trapped beneath the rubble.
Earlier the same day, Việt Nam handed over humanitarian aid to support Venezuela's recovery from the devastating earthquakes as part of the two countries' friendship, solidarity, and cooperation.
Việt Nam is among 30 countries that have dispatched rescue teams to assist the disaster-stricken nation. — VNA/VNS