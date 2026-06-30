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Hà Nội eyes global megacity status

June 30, 2026 - 17:48
Hà Nội has approved a master plan with a 100-year vision, aiming to become a leading sustainable megacity with extensive international influence by 2085 and beyond.

 

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Bringing global talents home

A growing number of accomplished Vietnamese researchers are returning home under Hà Nội University of Science and Technology's (HUST) Talent Policy, bringing with them international expertise, cutting-edge research ideas and global networks. Their return is helping strengthen the university's teaching and research capacity while inspiring a new generation of engineers and scientists.

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