Human remains found in HCM City university area identified: police

HCM CITY — The human remains found in an empty lot in the Việt Nam National University–HCM City urban area last week have been identified, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased man, N.D.K., 34, worked as a freelance emcee. His family said that he had been reported missing since June 6, the same day a security camera at the residential complex where he lived captured him taking his motorbike out of the building.

Preliminary findings showed that K. had previously shown signs of psychological instability, according to the police.

In January 2026, K. rode his motorbike to the front gate of HCM City University of Technology, where he stripped naked and took photographs in front of the university’s name sign. He then posted these photos on social media in an alleged attempt to attract public attention.

Đông Hòa Ward Police imposed an administrative fine on K. for the violation, which he complied with.

Ongoing investigation

At around 3.30pm on June 25, a security officer at the Việt Nam National University–HCM City Dormitory and Urban Area Management Centre discovered an unattended Wave Alpha motorbike with licence plate number 67K1-622xx parked on an empty lot during a routine patrol.

About 20m away from the bike, he found a green nylon rope tied to a tree branch with a pair of sports trousers hanging from it.

Beneath the rope were human remains, a pair of white sandals and a yellow medicine bottle placed in a hollow of the tree.

Đông Hòa Ward Police and other units under the HCM City Police had cordoned off the scene for forensic examination and investigation.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the police have called on anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or evidence relevant to the case to contact investigators.

They also urged members of the public to report any suspected criminal acts by individuals who may be connected to the case. — VNS