HCM City to offer free bus travel on 134 routes from July

HCM CITY — HCM City will offer free travel on 134 bus routes from July 1 until the end of the year under a citywide initiative aimed at encouraging public transport use, easing chronic traffic congestion, and curbing air pollution.

The city Management Centre of Public Transport has recently announced that the policy will cover all passengers using bus services within the southern economic hub, including both subsidised and non-subsidised routes.

However, the scheme will not apply to inter-provincial bus services, open-top tourist buses, airport connector routes, or services operating under models similar to inter-provincial transport.

The fare waiver will follow a "free but controlled" approach, balancing convenience for commuters with regulatory and management requirements.

The programme will be implemented in two distinct phases.

During the first phase, from July 1 to September 30, passengers will be able to ride buses free of charge without mandatory identity verification or registration.

This period will be used to raise public awareness, familiarise residents with the service, and complete preparations for the next stage.

Authorities will focus on upgrading technological infrastructure, expanding databases, and refining the electronic ticketing system.

At the same time, residents will be encouraged to voluntarily verify their identities and record bus usage through digital platforms, helping authorities collect data and assess the policy's effectiveness.

The second phase, running from October 1 to December 31, will maintain the 100 per cent fare subsidy while requiring passenger authentication through approved methods.

Commuters may use chip-based citizen identification cards, VNeID accounts, bank cards, e-wallets, the MultiGo application, or other legally recognised electronic verification systems.

Addressing congestion and upgrading infrastructure

The decision follows recent high-level discussions regarding the city's transport challenges.

Earlier this year, the city authorities considered making public bus services entirely free to shift commuters away from motorbikes, which currently dominate daily travel in the city of nearly 15 million people.

The initiative responds to calls from Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm for the city to tackle worsening congestion and environmental pressures.

The city currently subsidises bus fares and offers free travel to selected groups, including older residents, young children, people with disabilities and meritorious individuals, at an annual cost of about VNĐ1.7 trillion (US$64.5 million).

Standard fares range from VNĐ5,000-7,000 ($0.2-0.3) per trip.

While expanding free access to all users will significantly increase fiscal outlays—with earlier estimates suggesting a comprehensive scheme could cost around VNĐ7 trillion ($265 million) annually—city leaders said that pricing alone will not be enough to change commuter behaviour.

City officials stressed that buses must be convenient, reliable, and punctual to attract riders, noting that service improvements and network expansion would accompany the fare policy changes.

The city Department of Construction has been tasked with proposing measures to improve the efficiency, punctuality, and overall quality of the network.

Alongside the fare-free programme, the city plans to continue investing heavily in its bus network.

Between 2026 and 2027, authorities are expected to build and upgrade bus shelters and stops, renovate the Sài Gòn and Chợ Lớn bus terminals, and develop multi-storey parking facilities at major hubs, including Chợ Lớn, Sài Gòn, and Tân Phú.

The city will also continue enhancing its digital transport ecosystem by upgrading the electronic ticketing system, expanding shared databases, and improving passenger service platforms.

These investments are expected to streamline operations and deliver a more convenient travel experience.

The city currently operates around 2,300 buses, of which about 1,300 are electric.

It plans to further restructure its bus system and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles through financial incentives, aimed at lowering emissions and reducing the reliance on older, high-polluting motorbikes. — VNS