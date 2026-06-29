HCM City digitises fishing logs to clear EC ‘yellow card’

HCM CITY — HCM City is rolling out electronic fishing logs for its fishing fleet, a decisive move to enhance monitoring and lift the European Commission’s (EC) "yellow card" warning on Vietnamese seafood in 2026.

The municipal People's Committee on June 26 issued plans to implement the electronic fishing log system and thoroughly address existing shortcomings in the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

As of June 2026, the city has 2,823 fishing vessels with a length of 12 metres or more that are required to install the electronic log application. The city government has set strict deadlines based on vessel size to ensure high efficiency.

Specifically, the group of 234 vessels measuring 24m or more must complete the installation before July 1, 2026.

This will be followed by 1,963 vessels from 15m to under 24m, which have a deadline of September 1, 2026.

The remaining 626 vessels measuring 12m to under 15m must complete the setup by January 1, 2027.

All targeted vessels are required to strictly use the electronic system during their entire operations at sea.

Alongside log digitisation, vessel monitoring at sea is a top priority for local authorities to prevent violations.

The city’s Border Guard Command and fishing port management boards have been tasked with controlling all entering and departing vessels via the electronic seafood traceability system.

Notably, authorities will consolidate documents to strictly penalise vessels that lose connection for over six hours without reporting their location, or those that fail to return to port for more than 10 days.

For vessels failing to meet operational requirements, local authorities must closely monitor them, attach tracking devices, and strictly prohibit them from going to sea.

To synchronise management data, the city People’s Committee has directed units to cross-check fishing vessel data in the national fisheries database and the Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) with the VNeID national population database to ensure accuracy.

Law enforcement forces will increase patrols at river mouths, estuaries, and coastal areas to crack down on "three-no" vessels (no registration, no survey, no licence), as well as cases of illegal removal or transport of VMS devices.

Serious violations, such as taking fishing vessels and fishermen to illegally exploit foreign waters, will be investigated and strictly prosecuted to build a responsible and sustainable fishery industry.

Coast Guard joint efforts

To reinforce these state management efforts, the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command has joined hands with local authorities to raise awareness and support fishermen directly.

On June 27, the command partnered with the HCM City Fatherland Front Committee, municipal departments, and Hùng Vương Hospital to launch the "Coast Guard accompanies fishermen" programme in Phước Thắng Ward.

The initiative factualises a cooperation agreement for the 2026–30 period, aiming to improve legal awareness among fishermen and provide social security support.

During the event, Coast Guard officers disseminated core regulations of the Fisheries Law, the Law on the Việt Nam Coast Guard, and anti-IUU regulations to vessel owners, captains, and fishermen at Cát Lở Fishing Port and local venues. Leaflets were also distributed to local residents.

Colonel Nguyễn Đức Hiếu, Vice Commander of Law at the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, said while Việt Nam's anti-IUU efforts have yielded positive results, shortcomings remain.

He asked fishermen to strictly comply with regulations, refrain from violating foreign waters, maintain VMS connections, and keep accurate logs.

On the same day, legal dissemination was conducted in Tân Sơn Nhì Ward, drawing 250 local officials and residents, with nearly 500 leaflets on anti-IUU and anti-drug regulations distributed.

Alongside educational campaigns, organizers provided free medical check-ups, health consultations, and medicine to over 400 policy beneficiaries and disadvantaged fishermen.

The Coast Guard and local committees also handed out dozens of gift packages, national flags, life jackets, and essential sea-going gear to support fishermen to safely navigate the sea.

With a strong determination to lift the EC's "yellow card" warning in 2026, the city government reaffirmed that it will resolutely investigate and heavily fine deliberate violations.

Following the consistent spirit of guidance from the central to local levels, the city People's Committee emphasised that heads of units must not avoid or shift responsibilities.

Any organisation or individual whose negligence or delay affects the progress of lifting the EC yellow card will be strictly punished in accordance with the law. — VNS