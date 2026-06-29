Hà Nội to seek public feedback on revised Red River urban development plan

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội authorities will seek public feedback on a revised zoning plan for the Hồng (Red) River urban development area after completing consultations with ministries.

Trần Quang Tuyên, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội’s Department of Planning and Architecture, recently made the announcement while responding to media questions regarding the proposed Hồng (Red) River Scenic Boulevard project.

Addressing policies aimed at safeguarding residents' interests during the implementation of the project, Tuyên said the Hà Nội Party Committee and the municipal People's Committee had agreed on a series of decisive measures designed to ensure both stable resettlement and the highest possible level of protection for affected households.

He said the city would adhere to the principle of 'resettlement before relocation', describing it as a consistent and people-centred approach.

"The municipal People's Committee will only relocate residents after they have visited and seen for themselves the completed infrastructure and living conditions at resettlement areas, with sustainable livelihoods guaranteed," he added.

The proposed resettlement areas are planned to include comprehensive social and technical infrastructure, schools, healthcare facilities, public spaces and other amenities necessary to support residents' daily lives and employment opportunities.

Providing further details on the Red River Scenic Boulevard project, Tuyên said the investment proposal had already received policy approval under Resolution No 18/NQ-HĐND issued by the Hà Nội People's Council, while Decision No 2789/QĐ-UBND approved the selection of investors under a special procurement mechanism.

He said the work is currently under way on both the Red River urban zoning plan and the detailed planning for the boulevard project.

The zoning plan is being prepared, while opinions are being sought from the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Construction.

Their feedback will form the basis for finalising the planning proposal, he said.

On June 10, the Hà Nội Party Committee issued Directive No 16-CT/TW, calling for stronger leadership and coordination in implementing the Red River Scenic Boulevard project.

Important political task

Under the directive, the Standing Committee of the Hà Nội Party Committee instructed Party organisations, local authorities, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations at all levels to regard the project as a particularly important political task for the city's entire political system.

The directive states that the project must be implemented with the highest level of political commitment in a decisive, coordinated, scientific and well-regulated manner under the principle that 'local authorities make decisions, implement them and take responsibility'.

It also stresses that the project must balance the interests of the State, the public and society, placing people at the centre of development while safeguarding their lawful rights and legitimate interests in accordance with the law.

The Standing Committee also instructed the Party Committee of the municipal People's Committee to ensure that the city administration, departments and relevant agencies strictly observe the principles of transparency, openness, democracy and objectivity throughout the planning process, land acquisition, compensation, support, resettlement and project implementation.

Authorities are required to ensure that residents receive accurate, comprehensive and timely information throughout the process.

The directive also calls for the establishment of regular public dialogue mechanisms with local communities and greater use of information technology to receive and process public feedback and complaints.

Authorities have been instructed to proactively review and classify all complaints, petitions and reports relating to the project, clearly identify responsibility for handling each case, promptly address legitimate concerns raised by residents, and prevent the emergence of security or public order hotspots during implementation.

At the local level, authorities have been directed to strengthen public engagement, maintain regular dialogue with residents and closely monitor public sentiment and concerns.

The directive urges officials to 'visit every neighbourhood, knock on every door and review every individual case', ensuring that legitimate complaints are resolved promptly and in accordance with the law from the grassroots level to prevent disputes from escalating into prolonged or complex public order issues.

Under Decision No 2789/QĐ-UBND, issued by the People's Committee on June 3, the Red River Scenic Boulevard project will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) using the Build-Transfer (BT) model.

The project carries a preliminary investment estimate of approximately VNĐ737 trillion (US$ 28.2 billion) and is scheduled to be implemented between 2026 and 2038.

The selected investor consortium comprises Đại Quang Minh Real Estate Investment JSC, Trường Hải Group Corporation (THACO) and Hòa Phát Group JSC.

Speaking about Hà Nội's long-term master plan with a 100-year vision, Tuyên said it sets out a comprehensive, integrated and sustainable strategy for developing social housing across the capital.

The city plans to develop large-scale, centrally located resettlement housing and social housing projects as part of multi-functional urban developments. — VNS