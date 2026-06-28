Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

HCM City police arrest 51 more suspects in expanding timeshare fraud crackdown

June 28, 2026 - 20:16
Police in HCM City have arrested 51 executives, managers and employees of a company accused of operating a fraudulent holiday ownership scheme, the latest development in a widening investigation into alleged timeshare scams that authorities say have defrauded victims of hundreds of billions of đồng.
Some of the 51 suspects detained by HCM City police in an expanded investigation into an alleged timeshare fraud scheme involving Metaland Investment Development Co. Ltd. — Photo courtesy of HCM City Police

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City have arrested 51 executives, managers and employees of a company accused of operating a fraudulent holiday ownership scheme, the latest development in a widening investigation into alleged timeshare scams that authorities say have defrauded victims of hundreds of billions of đồng.

The Criminal Investigation Agency under HCM City Police said on Saturday it had launched criminal proceedings against Metaland Investment Development Co. Ltd. on charges of fraudulent appropriation of assets and detained 51 suspects, including company shareholders, executives, managers and sales staff.

The arrests expand an ongoing crackdown on businesses accused of using tourism and holiday ownership schemes as fronts for fraud.

Earlier this month, HCM City Police said they had initiated criminal proceedings in 11 cases involving timeshare-related scams and indicted nearly 200 suspects linked to multiple companies.

Authorities said searches had uncovered 5,563 contracts, with preliminary findings indicating that victims had lost more than VNĐ612 billion (US$23.2 million).

According to investigators, Metaland was established using methods similar to those employed by other companies already under investigation.

Police said evidence showed that after establishing Times Holdings Investment JSC in Hà Nội, Ngô Quang Chiến and his associates later set up Metaland in HCM City to expand their operations. Chiến has already been arrested by Hà Nội police in a related case.

Investigators alleged that Metaland used telesales staff to invite customers to promotional events offering complimentary holiday vouchers and gifts before marketing holiday ownership packages that promised high returns, easy transferability and other financial benefits.

Police said the company inflated the listed prices of holiday packages before offering substantial discounts to create the appearance of exceptional value.

After customers made payments, the company allegedly returned small sums described as rental income to build trust and encourage further investment, despite not carrying out the promised rental activities.

The HCM City Police said the investigation remained ongoing and that authorities were continuing to identify additional companies and individuals linked to the alleged fraud network.

The crackdown was underway almost simultaneously, but separately, with similar investigation by Hà Nội police into timeshare scam, which recently uncovered a network of 27 companies accused of defrauding 493 victims of more than VNĐ181 billion ($6.8 million). — VNS

timeshare fraud scam

see also

More on this story

Society

Key transport projects must not be delayed without objective reasons: PM

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on June 27 stressed the need to strictly adhere to implementation schedules for key national transport projects, saying that deadlines must not be extended unless there are objective reasons, as he chaired a meeting reviewing the implementation of major and important national transport projects in the first half of this year.
Society

Plant-based nutrition helps prevent non-communicable diseases

Nutrition is one of the most effective ways to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and improve public health, particularly as the Law on Disease Prevention takes effect on July 1, 2026, marking a shift in the country’s healthcare system from treatment to prevention, experts said at a conference in HCM City on June 26.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom