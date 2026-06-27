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Ninh Bình police bust transnational online fraud ring, arrest 12 suspects

June 27, 2026 - 14:14
The police identified Nguyễn Văn Cương, 28, residing in Yên Phong Commune, and Nguyễn Văn Phương, 34, residing in Yên Trung Commune, both in the northern province of Bắc Ninh, as the alleged ringleaders.
The suspects and evidence at the police station in the northern province of Ninh Bình.— VNA/VNS Photo

NINH BÌNH — Police in the northern province of Ninh Bình have dismantled a transnational cyber fraud ring accused of swindling more than VNĐ250 billion (US$9.6 million), arresting 12 suspects.

During searches, officers seized a large quantity of evidence and equipment used in the criminal operation, including cash, a car, mobile phones, computers, identity documents, jewellery and numerous relevant records.

The local police identified Nguyễn Văn Cương, 28, residing in Yên Phong Commune, and Nguyễn Văn Phương, 34, residing in Yên Trung Commune, both in the northern province of Bắc Ninh, as the alleged ringleaders.

The police said the suspects recruited numerous Vietnamese citizens and transported them to Cambodia, where they operated an organised online fraud network with clearly defined roles and responsibilities.

The group allegedly employed a range of sophisticated tactics, including impersonating police officers, prosecutors, judges, bank employees and tax officials.

They also created counterfeit websites and mobile applications designed to resemble those of Government agencies and legitimate businesses in order to gain victims' trust.

The network reportedly used a variety of scam scenarios, including fake online recruitment for part-time collaborators, fraudulent investment schemes involving finance, securities and cryptocurrencies, romance scams, and the hijacking of social media accounts to borrow money from victims' contacts.

In one particularly elaborate scheme, members of the group allegedly posed as officers of armed forces and contacted shops and businesses to place large orders.

They then persuaded victims to purchase additional goods on their behalf and transfer deposits or advance payments to bank accounts designated by the fraudsters, enabling them to misappropriate the funds.

The suspects admitted that since October 2024 they had defrauded approximately 500 victims across Việt Nam, obtaining more than VNĐ250 billion through the scams.

Based on the evidence collected, the police have initiated criminal proceedings, charged six suspects with "fraudulent appropriation of property", and placed them in temporary detention.

Procedural measures have also been taken against the remaining six suspects as investigations continue.

The police are expanding the investigation to identify and apprehend additional suspects linked to the network.

Authorities are also taking steps to seize and freeze assets in an effort to recover the stolen funds and support the ongoing investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law. — VNS

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