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Bringing fallen heroes home

June 26, 2026 - 16:39
The graves of nearly 300,000 Vietnamese martyrs remain unidentified decades after wars ended. Việt Nam has launched a nationwide 500-day campaign to search for, recover and identify fallen soldiers through DNA technology and digital databases. Behind every sample collected is a family, who for decade has hoped to bring their loved ones home.

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