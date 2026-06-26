Bringing fallen heroes home

The graves of nearly 300,000 Vietnamese martyrs remain unidentified decades after wars ended. Việt Nam has launched a nationwide 500-day campaign to search for, recover and identify fallen soldiers through DNA technology and digital databases. Behind every sample collected is a family, who for decade has hoped to bring their loved ones home.
Cà Mau Province is accelerating digital transformation under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57, achieving progress in governance, public services and socio-economic development through technology and innovation.
As gastric cancer remains a major health concern in Việt Nam, advanced endoscopic technologies are helping doctors identify and monitor precancerous lesions earlier. One recent case highlights their role in assessing cancer risk in patients with long-standing atrophic gastritis.
The Ministry of National Defence has issued procedures for the collection, transportation, transfer, preservation and storage of samples from fallen soldiers' remains and has organised nationwide training programmes for the process.
The Government has ordered HCM City’s long-delayed tidal flood-control project to be completed by 2026, warning that both city authorities and the investor will be held accountable for any further delays.
The People’s Court of HCM City on Thursday sentenced Trương Anh Thư, 41, to five years in prison for the offence of making, storing, disseminating or propagating information, documents and materials against the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.