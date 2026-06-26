Young entrepreneur inspires start-ups through high-tech farming model

HUẾ — Driven by a determination to build a prosperous future on his hometown soil, 27-year-old Lê Quang Sang has overcome numerous challenges to establish a high-tech melon farm in Đan Điền Commune, Huế City.

His modern agricultural model has delivered impressive economic returns and become a source of inspiration for many young people seeking to start businesses in rural areas.

Born and raised in the impoverished village of Hạ Lang in Đan Điền Commune, Sang spent much of his childhood working in rice fields alongside his parents.

Witnessing firsthand the hardships faced by farmers whose livelihoods depended largely on rice cultivation, he nurtured an ambition from an early age to create wealth through agriculture in his hometown.

After graduating from high school in 2017, Sang worked in the construction of high-tech greenhouses, which exposed him to modern melon-growing models. Between 2021 and 2023, he devoted time to learning and gaining hands-on experience at melon farms in Khánh Hòa Province.

Through field surveys and research, Sang realised that his hometown possessed favourable natural conditions and irrigation infrastructure for high-tech agriculture, yet lacked any pioneering model in the sector.

In late 2024, he returned home and launched a greenhouse melon cultivation project equipped with drip irrigation and automated fertiliser injection systems. The farm initially consisted of two greenhouses covering a total area of 2,600 square metres.

Sang recalled that, as a newcomer to melon farming, he faced significant challenges, particularly in mastering cultivation techniques and securing markets for his produce.

During the early stages, crop failures caused by pests, improper cultivation methods and adverse weather conditions tested his resolve.

“In the 2023 crop season, I planted 14,000 melon seedlings with high expectations for a successful harvest," he said.

"However, the seed quality turned out to be poor, forcing me to remove the entire crop.

“Despite the setback, I refused to give up. I remained committed to learning and firmly believed that technology could transform agriculture.”

Years of experimentation, accumulated experience and guidance from veteran farmers gradually helped him stabilise and improve the model.

Today, the farm operates with an integrated system of automated irrigation and fertiliser application, along with soil moisture and pH sensors. The entire cultivation process is closely monitored through technology, significantly reducing the need for plant protection chemicals.

The adoption of advanced farming techniques has resulted in strong fruit-setting rates, consistent quality and products that are readily accepted by the market.

Beyond production, Sang has also embraced innovative marketing strategies. He has focused on building a brand story centred on rural entrepreneurship and organic agriculture, helping strengthen consumer trust.

His melons are now marketed with standardised packaging and labelling, while each product carries a traceability code. The farm is steadily moving towards a more professional and recognisable brand identity.

Over the past few years, the farm has completed three harvests, producing more than 23 tonnes of melons in total. The venture has begun generating profits and providing a stable source of income for his family.

Hoping to spread the spirit of entrepreneurship and agricultural innovation, Sang regularly meets with local young people to share his experiences, discuss pathways to economic success and provide guidance on high-tech melon cultivation.

He hopes more young people will return to their hometowns to pursue agricultural start-ups and believes local authorities should continue expanding support policies, particularly in terms of capital access and production conditions, to help young entrepreneurs establish themselves in rural communities.

Hoài Thi, Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union in Đan Điền Commune, described Sang as a typical example of innovative youth entrepreneurship in high-tech agriculture.

“Sang has demonstrated courage, vision and determination by investing in a high-tech melon farming model right on his hometown land,” Thi said.

“His success in overcoming initial difficulties and building a thriving farm has not only delivered clear economic benefits but also helped change perceptions among young people about agriculture, a sector often regarded as arduous and unattractive.

“His model proves that with determination, knowledge and the application of science and technology, young people can achieve prosperity through agriculture while creating jobs and inspiring others to pursue entrepreneurial ventures in their local communities.” — VNS