All Tây Ninh residents to get free health check-ups next year

TÂY NINH — The southern province of Tây Ninh is implementing its largest-ever health check-up programme in an attempt to provide annual free health check-ups for all citizens.

It will provide health check-ups for more than 2.12 million people belonging to priority groups with a total budget of more than VNĐ342.4 billion (US$13 million) this year.

Priority groups include the elderly, people with disabilities, poor households, people with meritorious service to the revolution, ethnic minorities in disadvantaged areas, students, workers, and standing militia forces.

From 2027 onwards, the province strives to ensure that its population of more than 3.19 million receive at least one free periodic health check-up and screening every year.

The health screening results will be updated in electronic health records to serve long-term health management, monitoring, and care.

Đỗ Hồng Sơn, director of the provincial Department of Health, said that to achieve the goal of universal health check-ups, the health sector is mobilising the participation of non-public health facilities.

This is identified as a crucial resource, contributing to sharing the burden with the public healthcare system, expanding access to healthcare services, and improving the quality of healthcare, Sơn said.

Tô Bảo Quốc, deputy director of Hồng Hưng General Hospital, said that the hospital is ready to participate with full capacity in terms of personnel, facilities, and equipment.

Although medical facilities meet the requirements to conduct health check-ups according to regulations, there are differences in professional capacity, equipment systems, and the ability to handle a large workload among these facilities, Quốc said.

Therefore, a review and assignment of tasks according to the actual capacity of each facility is needed to ensure professional quality and effective implementation of the programme throughout the province, he said.

Đặng Văn Hội, deputy director of Xuyên Á General Hospital – Tây Ninh, said that universal health check-ups are an important political task requiring the participation of the entire healthcare system, including the non-public sector.

The hospital is ready with personnel, equipment, and mobile examination vehicles.

Phạm Tấn Hòa, deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said regular health check-ups and free screenings is a proactive preventive solution, helping to detect non-communicable diseases and emerging epidemic risks early so that timely intervention can be provided, contributing to reducing mortality rates and easing the burden of medical expenses.

The People’s Committee has assigned specific tasks to departments, localities, and health facilities in organising health check-ups, creating management records, and updating data to the digital system, Hoà said. — VNS