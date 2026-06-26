Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Erasing birthmarks, restoring confidence

June 26, 2026 - 16:31
Children born with visible birthmarks on their faces, are often teased, feel insecure and have limited opportunities in later life. Through the humanitarian project ‘Xóa Bớt Cho Em’ (Erasing Birthmarks for Children), doctors are using laser treatment to help restore not only their appearance, but also their confidence, hope and future prospects.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom