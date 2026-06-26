Erasing birthmarks, restoring confidence

Children born with visible birthmarks on their faces, are often teased, feel insecure and have limited opportunities in later life. Through the humanitarian project ‘Xóa Bớt Cho Em’ (Erasing Birthmarks for Children), doctors are using laser treatment to help restore not only their appearance, but also their confidence, hope and future prospects.
Cà Mau Province is accelerating digital transformation under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57, achieving progress in governance, public services and socio-economic development through technology and innovation.
As gastric cancer remains a major health concern in Việt Nam, advanced endoscopic technologies are helping doctors identify and monitor precancerous lesions earlier. One recent case highlights their role in assessing cancer risk in patients with long-standing atrophic gastritis.
The Ministry of National Defence has issued procedures for the collection, transportation, transfer, preservation and storage of samples from fallen soldiers' remains and has organised nationwide training programmes for the process.
The Government has ordered HCM City’s long-delayed tidal flood-control project to be completed by 2026, warning that both city authorities and the investor will be held accountable for any further delays.
The People’s Court of HCM City on Thursday sentenced Trương Anh Thư, 41, to five years in prison for the offence of making, storing, disseminating or propagating information, documents and materials against the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.