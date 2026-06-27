Đồng Nai Police deport 28 foreign nationals for immigration, labour violations

ĐỒNG NAI — Police in the southern city of Đồng Nai have deported 28 foreign nationals for violating regulations on residence and employment, repatriating them via Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in accordance with Vietnamese law.

The local police said that inspections and verification conducted by authorities found that all 28 individuals were Bangladeshi nationals, who had entered Việt Nam on tourist visas but subsequently remained in the country to work and reside beyond the permitted period at several businesses operating in wards and communes across the city.

Based on the provisions of Decree No. 282/2025/NĐ-CP and Việt Nam’s regulations governing the entry, exit and residence of foreign nationals, the police issued administrative penalties against the individuals for entering the country under a visa obtained for purposes inconsistent with their actual activities and for overstaying without authorisation from the competent authorities.

The penalties included fines and deportation from Vietnamese territory.

The police urged foreign nationals entering, residing and conducting activities in Việt Nam to comply fully with the law, enter the country for the purpose stated in their visas, refrain from working without the required permits, complete all procedures related to temporary residence registration and extensions, and adhere to local public security and order regulations.

The police also called on agencies, businesses, organisations and individuals employing foreign workers to proactively review their compliance with legal requirements governing the recruitment and management of foreign labour in order to prevent violations.

The police said they are currently carrying out a 50-day enforcement campaign running from June 17 to August 5 to comprehensively review, inspect and address violations involving foreign nationals across the city.

The campaign is aimed at maintaining public security and order, strengthening compliance with the law, and ensuring a safe and stable living and working environment.

Data from the police showed that since the beginning of this year, the local police have detected and deported more than 100 foreign nationals found to have violated Việt Nam’s regulations on residence and employment. — VNS