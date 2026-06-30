HCM City police arrest 30 in online gun making, trafficking ring

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City have arrested 30 people and dismantled a large-scale network involved in the illicit production and sale of firearms through social media platforms, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Criminal Police Division (PC02) of HCM City Police said it had detained the alleged ringleader, identified as 33-year-old Nguyễn Ngọc Sơn, along with 29 others for investigation into the illegal manufacture, trade and possession of military-grade weapons, as well as drug trafficking and organising illegal drug use.

According to investigators, police uncovered multiple Facebook accounts that regularly posted images and videos advertising firearms and weapon components for sale in HCM City and several southern provinces.

Authorities subsequently launched a special investigation after determining that the group operated an extensive inter-provincial network.

Police alleged that Sơn led the operation and personally assembled and modified firearms designed to resemble military-grade weapons in both appearance and function.

After testing the weapons, he allegedly recorded videos and posted them on social media platforms to attract buyers.

To evade detection, the suspects concealed firearms and ammunition inside computer CPU cases and other goods before shipping them via interprovincial passenger buses, police said.

Payments were reportedly transferred through bank accounts held by other individuals.

Between May 30 and June 6, officers from HCM City coordinated with police in the southern provinces of Tây Ninh, Đồng Tháp and Vĩnh Long to conduct simultaneous raids at multiple locations.

Despite the suspects operating from dispersed locations, frequently changing residences and communicating online, investigators arrested more than 30 people and dismantled the entire network, according to police.

Authorities said they seized 27 firearms, including 14 military-grade weapons, along with nine partially assembled guns and nearly 100 modified gun components.

Police also confiscated around 1,000 rounds of ammunition, drills, cutting and grinding machines, metalworking equipment and other tools allegedly used to manufacture firearms.

In a related development, investigators have initiated criminal proceedings against seven additional suspects for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and organising illegal drug use.

The investigation is continuing as authorities seek to identify the sources of the weapons, ammunition and narcotics, as well as other individuals connected to the operation.

The police said the dismantling of the network had prevented a large quantity of military-grade weapons from entering circulation and potentially being used to commit serious crimes.

Authorities urged the public not to participate in the manufacture, possession or trade of illegal weapons and to report suspected criminal activities on social media platforms to police.

The arrests were part of a 45-day anti-crime campaign launched under the direction of the HCM City Police chief. — VNS