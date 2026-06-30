Vietnam Airlines' second relief flight carries 46.8 tonnes of aid to Venezuela

HÀ NỘI — Less than 24 hours after dispatching its first humanitarian flight to Venezuela, Vietnam Airlines on Monday night operated a second special mission, transporting 46.8 tonnes of relief supplies to help communities affected by the recent earthquake.

Flight VN68, operated by a wide-body Airbus A350, departed from Nội Bài International Airport at 11.30pm on June 29. After a technical stop at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, the aircraft continued to Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas, completing the nearly 24-hour journey from Việt Nam to Venezuela.

The shipment included 46.8 tonnes of humanitarian aid, equipment and supplies to support local residents and search and rescue operations.

To ensure the successful operation of the cargo flight, Vietnam Airlines deployed a 15-member crew comprising six pilots, three flight attendants, two engineers and four ground service staff.

The back-to-back deployment of two wide-body aircraft for the special missions may affect the airline's regular flight schedule during the peak summer travel season. Vietnam Airlines said it appreciated passengers' understanding should adjustments to some scheduled services be required while it carries out the international humanitarian mission.

Just one day earlier, the national flag carrier operated its first special flight transporting 124 personnel from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security, along with 10 rescue dogs and 25 tonnes of specialised search and rescue equipment, to Venezuela.

Immediately after the first flight departed, the airline's flight operations, engineering, dispatch and ground service teams began preparing for the second mission to ensure the 46.8 tonnes of relief supplies would be delivered on schedule.

With the completion of the two special flights, Vietnam Airlines has transported both Vietnamese rescue forces and humanitarian aid to Venezuela, helping ensure timely emergency assistance reaches the earthquake-hit country. VNS