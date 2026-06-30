Bringing global talents home

A growing number of accomplished Vietnamese researchers are returning home under Hà Nội University of Science and Technology's (HUST) Talent Policy, bringing with them international expertise, cutting-edge research ideas and global networks. Their return is helping strengthen the university's teaching and research capacity while inspiring a new generation of engineers and scientists.
Experts agreed that integrating nutrient management, biotechnology, mechanisation and digital technologies will enhance productivity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate the transition towards greener, more sustainable rice production.
Less than 24 hours after its first humanitarian mission, Vietnam Airlines operated a second flight carrying 46.8 tonnes of relief supplies to Venezuela, ensuring Việt Nam's emergency assistance reached the earthquake-hit country without interruption.