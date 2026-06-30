Đồng Nai launches $1.5 billion of transport projects to strengthen links with HCM City

ĐỒNG NAI — Authorities in the southern city of Đồng Nai on Tuesday launched three transport infrastructure projects worth nearly VNĐ40 trillion (US$1.5 billion) aimed at improving connectivity with HCM City, the future Long Thành International Airport and key economic hubs in the region.

The projects include a major urban boulevard linking National Highway 51 with the HCM City – Long Thành – Dầu Giây Expressway, a road connecting the proposed Mã Đà Bridge with HCM City's Ring Road 4, and part of the Ring Road 4 project passing through Đồng Nai.

The largest project launched on Tuesday was a 13-km section of the planned Mã Đà Bridge – Ring Road 4 corridor, which has an estimated investment of VNĐ17 trillion ($650 million).

The route is expected to improve links between Đồng Nai and neighbouring provinces while enhancing access to Long Thành International Airport, seaports, industrial parks and logistics centres across southern Việt Nam.

Property developer Đại Quang Minh Real Estate Investment JSC, which is developing the project, said construction is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Authorities also broke ground on the Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh Boulevard extension, a 7.5-km, eight-lane route costing nearly VNĐ5.9 trillion ($224 million) that will create a new transport corridor between National Highway 51 and the HCM City – Long Thành – Dầu Giây Expressway.

In addition, Đồng Nai Province launched auxiliary works for the Ring Road 4 project, with construction of the main route scheduled to begin in September.

The 46-km Ring Road 4 section through Đồng Nai Province is expected to cost more than VNĐ16.2 trillion and will be developed under a public-private partnership model. — VNS