Việt Nam delivers humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Venezuela

CARACAS — A Vietnamese delegation on Tuesday (local time) handed over humanitarian aid to support Venezuela's recovery efforts following two powerful earthquakes that struck the South American country on the evening of June 24.

The total volume of relief supplies amounted to 45.6 tonnes, including 35 tonnes of emergency rations, 4 tonnes of medicines, 2 tonnes of canned meat, four generators, 500 tents, 10 large relief shelters and 50,000 rolls of medical bandages.

On June 29 afternoon, a 124-member Vietnamese rescue and relief mission comprising officers and personnel from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security arrived at Maiquetia International Airport in La Guaira state.

The delegation quickly moved to its base in La Guaira, where it arranged accommodation, transported equipment, essential supplies and medical materials, and prepared for its assigned tasks.

Later the same day, the team conducted a field survey in La Guaira, the area hardest hit by the twin earthquakes, to prepare for the deployment of personnel and equipment for search and rescue operations.

To date, Việt Nam is among 30 countries that have dispatched rescue teams to Venezuela to assist with disaster response, search and rescue efforts. — VNA/VNS