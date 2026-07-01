HCM City starts construction on major projects to mark 50th naming anniversary

HCM CITY — HCM City on Wednesday simultaneously started construction on eight key infrastructure and cultural projects with a total investment of over VNĐ253 trillion (US$9.6 billion), marking the 50th anniversary of the day the city was officially named after President Hồ Chí Minh.

The mass groundbreaking ceremony, organised by the municipal People’s Committee, took place at the historic Nhà Rồng–Khánh Hội area.

The mega-projects span urban transport, regional connectivity, seaports, and riverfront cultural spaces, funded through public investment, public-private partnerships (PPP), and private corporate capital.

Among the highlights is the Nhà Rồng - Khánh Hội Cultural Park and Bến Bạch Đằng Public Greenery project.

Spanning 73.3 hectares with a total investment of VNĐ29.3 trillion ($1.11 billion), the PPP project will transform the historic Sài Gòn riverfront into an interconnected open public space featuring cultural zones, underground shopping centres, and pedestrian bridges.

Đặng Minh Trường, chairman of Sun Group, the developer behind the project, said the greatest value of Nhà Rồng - Khánh Hội lies not in the existing structures, but in the historical memories and national spirit.

“Once completed, it will become a modern, identity-rich public space where people can feel the historical depth and development aspirations of HCM City," he said.

Another monumental infrastructure piece is the Cần Giờ -Vũng Tàu Sea-Crossing Route.

Developed by Vingroup with a massive investment of VNĐ93.2 trillion ($3.54 billion), the 14km route will feature over 8km of bridges and nearly 4km of tunnels.

It will slash travel time between Cần Giờ and Vũng Tàu to just 10 minutes, drastically improving regional trade, tourism, and logistics.

In the maritime sector, construction officially began on the first phase of the Cái Mép Hạ General and Container Port. Covering 351 hectares, the strategic deep-water port worth VNĐ50.8 trillion ($1.93 billion) will be capable of receiving container ships of up to 250,000DWT, aiming to become a major international transshipment hub.

Vũ Văn Tiền, founding chairman of Geleximco Group (part of the investor consortium), pledged a swift construction timeline to develop a smart, world-class green port ecosystem that will significantly reduce logistics costs for businesses.

The five other major projects kicked off on the same day include the 42km, six-lane Hồ Tràm - Long Thành International Airport Urban Expressway with an investment of nearly VNĐ47 trillion ($1.78 billion); the first phase of the HCM City - Mộc Bài Expressway worth nearly VNĐ23 trillion ($873 million); and the Bình Tiên Bridge and Road project valued at VNĐ6.3 trillion ($239 million).

In addition, construction began on two key intersections linking the Bến Lức - Long Thành Expressway with Rừng Sác Road and National Highway 50, costing nearly VNĐ3 trillion ($113 million) and VNĐ590 billion ($22.4 million), respectively.

Speaking at the event, the municipal People’s Committee Vice Chairman Hoàng Nguyên Dinh said these eight projects serve as strategic puzzle pieces in the city's comprehensive infrastructure blueprint aimed at sustainable, breakthrough growth.

He urged all municipal departments, local authorities, investors, and contractors to uphold the highest level of responsibility, eliminate administrative delays, and maintain maximum focus on technology and human resources to ensure safety, quality, and progress.

The simultaneous commencement of these mega-projects not only creates a competitive spirit to celebrate the city’s historic milestone (July 2, 1976–2026) but also sets the groundwork for a proposed Special Urban Law expected to be submitted to the National Assembly later this year, aiming to grant decentralised, breakthrough mechanisms for the city's future development. — VNS