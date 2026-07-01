Central HCM City streets restricted for 50th renaming anniversary on July 2

HCM CITY — Several key streets in the heart of HCM City will face traffic restrictions on Thursday (July 2) to facilitate celebrations for a major historical milestone.

Local police announced that the restrictions are being put in place for the 50th anniversary of the official renaming of Sài Gòn - Gia Định to HCM City, after President Hồ Chí Minh.

According to the Road and Rail Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the HCM City Department of Public Security, the measures will target specific vehicle categories within a designated central perimeter.

The restrictions will be enforced on July 2 during two peak windows: from 6am to 8am and from 10am to midday.

Vehicles restricted from entering the designated zone during these hours include buses, passenger transport vehicles with nine or more seats, and cargo trucks weighing 1.5 tonnes or above.

The restricted zone is bounded by several major thoroughfares, including Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa (between Võ Thị Sáu and Hàm Nghi), Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai (from Cách Mạng Tháng 8 to Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm), and Pasteur (from Lê Lợi to Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai).

Also affected are Trương Định (between Lý Tự Trọng and Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai), Nguyễn Du (from Tôn Đức Thắng to Cách Mạng Tháng 8), and Lê Duẩn (from Phạm Ngọc Thạch to Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa).

In addition, Huyền Trân Công Chúa, Hàn Thuyên, and Alexandre de Rhodes streets will be closed completely to traffic.

To avoid delays, police advise drivers to utilise an alternative outer ring loop. The suggested route runs through Hàm Nghi, Trần Hưng Đạo, Nguyễn Thị Nghĩa, and Cách Mạng Tháng 8, continuing onto Điện Biên Phủ, Hai Bà Trưng, and Tôn Đức Thắng streets.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys well in advance, monitor traffic updates, and use the outer ring roads to avoid congestion and ensure timely travel.

According to PC08, traffic police units will be deployed extensively across the city centre to direct traffic.

Depending on real-time traffic conditions, officers may adjust the diversion plans dynamically to maintain public safety and prevent gridlock throughout the anniversary events. — VNS