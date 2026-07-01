A network manufacturing, selling hundreds of illegal military weapons dismantled

QUẢNG TRỊ — The police of the central province Quảng Trị have successfully dismantled a large-scale network manufacturing, storing, and selling military weapons operating online, involving many provinces and cities nation-wide.

Through monitoring the online environment, the Cyber ​​Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention Department of the provincial police discovered numerous Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube accounts such as "Anh Thư Cam," "Hanny Yammy," "Poppy Hannyy," "Shop Đức Huy," etc., regularly advertising, selling, and providing assembly instructions for large quantities of components for air-powered firearms (PCP).

Identifying this as an organised network exploiting social media to manufacture and sell parts of military weapons nationwide, police established a special task force to combat and dismantle it.

Colonel Lê Văn Hoà, deputy director of the Quảng Trị Provincial Police, said that after a period of persistent evidence gathering and verification of thousands of electronic data records, transaction information, and illegal transportation and sale of gun components for military weapons, the task force simultaneously deployed forces in Thái Nguyên and Bắc Ninh provinces, conducting searches at numerous locations including the residences and workplaces of the individuals involved.

The investigation uncovered a large-scale mechanical workshop belonging to Lại Văn Hưng, 34, residing in Tích Lương Ward, the northern province of Thái Nguyên, disguised as GLOTECH Vietnam Mechanical Co., Ltd., inside, it housed CNC lathes, CNC milling machines, and other modern equipment specifically used for manufacturing gun parts.

Police seized numerous completed air-powered firearms (PCPs), thousands of gun assembly components, trigger mechanisms identified as military weapon parts; thousands of finished lead bullets; raw lead, and various specialized machinery and equipment.

Subsequently, the investigative team summoned and searched the residences of Đào Huy Đức and Đào Thị Lan Anh, both residing in Nhã Nam Ward of Bắc Ninh Province, and discovered and seized hundreds of components for air-powered firearms (PCPs) such as triggers, barrels, silencers, and ammunition molds.

The two suspects, Đức and Hùng are currently being held at the Quảng Trị Provincial Police’s station.

Continuing the investigation, the investigative team summoned and questioned many related individuals and coordinated with local police to trace the distribution channels.

This resulted in the seizure of hundreds more firearms along with a large quantity of gun components and parts purchased by the suspects from the aforementioned network, effectively preventing the potential use of these weapons in illegal activities and contributing to the complete dismantling of a large-scale online arms manufacturing and trading ring.

Following this case, the police urge individuals who have purchased, are possessing, or using firearms, gun parts, or gun components originating from the aforementioned network, or other weapons, explosives, or supporting tools, to voluntarily surrender them to the police.

Voluntary surrender before detection not only contributes to crime prevention and community safety but also provides grounds for competent authorities to consider applying legal provisions in a way that benefits those who voluntarily comply.

Any continued illegal possession, purchase, sale, transportation, or use of weapons will be detected and severely punished according to the law. — VNS