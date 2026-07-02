HCM City marks 50th anniversary with digital showcase in Seoul

HCM CITY — Images celebrating the 50th anniversary of HCM City officially bearing the name of President Hồ Chí Minh are being displayed on giant digital billboards in central Seoul, highlighting the city's achievements and strengthening cultural exchanges between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea.

The campaign is taking place on July 1 and 2 at several high-profile locations in the South Korean capital, including Gangnam and the popular Myeongdong shopping district, where the displays are expected to reach large numbers of local residents and international visitors.

The showcase commemorates the 50th anniversary of the city officially adopting the name Hồ Chí Minh City on July 2, 1976, following the reunification of the country.

It forms part of a series of activities marking the milestone and promoting the city's image overseas.

The digital displays feature images of HCM City's modern skyline, historical landmarks, cultural heritage and economic achievements, reflecting its transformation over the past five decades into Việt Nam's largest economic hub.

The programme also highlights the city's aspirations for sustainable development, innovation and deeper international integration while introducing its rich cultural identity to audiences abroad.

The overseas promotion campaign is expected to contribute to enhancing the city's international profile and supporting tourism and investment promotion efforts.

It also reflects growing cooperation between HCM City and Seoul, one of its long-standing international partners -- particularly in economic cooperation and urban development.

Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022, with cooperation expanding across trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

The anniversary celebrations are part of a broader programme marking 50 years since HCM City officially received its current name, featuring cultural, economic and diplomatic activities both at home and abroad. — VNS