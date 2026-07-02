VNA Publishing House celebrates 25th anniversary, receives third-class Labour Order

HÀ NỘI — After 25 years of development, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Publishing House has established itself as a distinctive publisher, capitalising on the strengths of the national news agency to produce publications of profound political, historical, cultural and informational value, VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang has said.

Trang made the remarks at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Thursday marking the VNA Publishing House's 25th founding anniversary (July 2, 2001 –2026), during which the publisher was awarded a third-class Labour Order.

The General Director highlighted the VNA Publishing House's contributions to preserving national milestones and promoting Việt Nam's image abroad, saying that its publications not only reflect the country's development across various fields but also effectively support external information work. Each title is the result of rigorous editorial work requiring accuracy, in-depth content, professional presentation and timely completion, particularly for major political and diplomatic events, she said.

Among more than 200 titles published over the past year, bilingual books such as "100 Năm Báo Chí Cách Mạng Việt Nam (100 Years of Việt Nam Revolutionary Press) and "Việt Nam – 40 năm đổi mới" (Việt Nam – 40 Years of Renewal) have become valuable documentary works preserving the country's important milestones through photographs and archival materials, she noted.

Despite growing competition in the publishing market, changing reading habits and the rise of digital media, the VNA Publishing House has remained committed to producing high-quality political, social and photo books, prioritising content quality, ideological value and professional standards over quantity, Trang said, adding that the publisher's achievements, including top prizes at the National External Information Service Awards, reflect the creativity and dedication of its staff.

Looking ahead, Trang said digital technology, artificial intelligence and social media are reshaping the publishing industry. In line with the Party Central Committee Secretariat's Directive No. 04-CT/TW which identifies publishing as an ideological and cultural pillar as well as a driving force of the digital economy, and orientations outlined in Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm's article "Việt Nam's Revolutionary Press in the Digital Era", the VNA Publishing House must improve content quality, accelerate digital transformation, expand e-books and digital publications, and make better use of VNA's extensive archives to develop high-value publications serving both domestic and international readers, she stressed.

The General Director also requested the VNA Publishing House to continue promoting Việt Nam through bilingual publications and photo books while strengthening its database for integration into VNA's shared digital system.

Established on July 2, 2001, the VNA Publishing House has grown from initial staff of six into one of Việt Nam's reputable publishers.

Director and Editor-in-Chief of the VNA Publishing House Phùng Thị Mỹ said its identity has been built on "making books with journalistic mindset, political responsibility, respect for documentary sources, publishing aesthetics and faith in the value of knowledge."

Its strengths include current affairs series covering major domestic and international developments, journalism handbooks, photo books on Party and State leaders, publications on ministries and agencies, and books promoting Việt Nam's country, people and ethnic communities, she stated.

In recent years, it has diversified its publishing formats and expanded electronic publications to meet changing readers' demand and adapt to digital transformation.

At the ceremony, authorised by the State President, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lâm Thị Phương Thanh presented a third-class Labour Order to the VNA Publishing House in recognition of its outstanding contributions over the past 25 years. — VNA/VNS