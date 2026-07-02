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Cần Thơ airlifts 670 DNA samples of unidentified war martyrs to Hà Nội for testing

July 02, 2026 - 13:36
The DNA data will be cross-referenced with a database of relatives’ genetic profiles, a step toward identifying the fallen and ending decades of uncertainty for families awaiting word of their loved ones.
Military officers of Cần Thơ City bringing bone samples to Cần Thơ Airport for airlift to Hà Nội for DNA identification. — VNA/VNS Photo

CẦN THƠ — Cần Thơ City’s Steering Committee 515 on Thursday dispatched 670 bone samples from unidentified war martyrs to the Military Institute of Forensic Medicine in Hà Nội for DNA analysis, following an incense ceremony at the municipal Martyrs’ Cemetery.

Two teams exhumed 807 graves of unknown soldiers at the site, and after technical screening, 670 bone samples were deemed viable for genetic analysis as of June 30, 15 days ahead of schedule, the committee said.

The samples were immediately trucked to Cần Thơ International Airport after the ceremony for transportation to Hà Nội.

The DNA data will be cross-referenced with a database of relatives’ genetic profiles, a step toward identifying the fallen and ending decades of uncertainty for families awaiting word of their loved ones.

Sen. Lt. Col. Tống Hùng Vinh, Deputy Director of the Political Department under municipal Military Command, said the sample collection and shipment is a core task of a 500-day campaign to speed up the search, recovery and identification of martyrs' remains. The committee chose this cemetery as the campaign’s first site.

According to him, plans are in place to next target the O Mon Martyrs’ Cemetery, where 1,324 graves are still unidentified, and then roll out sampling to 15 other cemeteries citywide, covering all 17 during the current campaign. — VNA/VNS

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