Legal proceedings launched against 47 individuals in case involving National Power Transmission Corporation

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security has launched legal proceedings against 47 individuals in connection with violations related to the 500kV circuit-3 transmission line project at the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT), a subsidiary of the the State utility group Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

At a press briefing in Hà Nội on Thursday, Major General Lê Văn Tân, Deputy Chief of the Office of the ministry's Investigation Police Agency (C01), said investigators identified violations in cost estimation, bidding, contractor selection, project acceptance and settlement by the investor and contractors.

Additionally, investigators uncovered multiple other violations by contractors during project execution and business operations, including serious violations of bidding and accounting regulations, embezzlement, and the giving and receiving of bribes.

The case involves EVNNPT, the northern and central power project management boards, some contractors and consulting firms.

Investigators have seized more than VNĐ45.8 billion (US$1.74 million) and over $1 million, while freezing securities accounts belonging to the individuals worth about VNĐ1.756 trillion ($66.79 million) to facilitate asset recovery.

At the press briefing, the ministry also announced the prosecution of 31 individuals in a separate case involving the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on charges of bidding violations, offering bribes and accepting bribes.

Those indicted include ACV Chairman of the Board of Directors Vũ Thế Phiệt and Deputy General Director and member of the Board of Directors Nguyễn Tiến Việt.

Authorities are continuing to expand the investigation. — VNA/VNS