HCM City police arrest 30 in drug crackdown after hotel tip-off

HCM CITY— Police in HCM City have arrested 30 people in connection with a drug trafficking and distribution network after an investigation triggered by the discovery of two suspected drug users at a local hotel, authorities said on Tuesday.

The city's Drug Crime Investigation Division (PC04) said the suspects are being investigated for offences, including organising illegal drug use, trafficking and possessing narcotics, and supplying equipment used for illicit drug consumption.

The investigation began earlier this month after local police conducted a surprise inspection at a hotel in Đông Thạnh Commune and found two people suspected of using drugs.

The case was subsequently expanded, leading investigators to uncover a network involved in selling narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Following weeks of surveillance, police simultaneously raided multiple locations and detained 30 suspects.

Authorities seized nearly one kilogramme of methamphetamine, 5.5 litres of liquid containing narcotics, two cars, five motorcycles, 48 digital scales, 37 mobile phones, and computer equipment including data storage devices.

Police also confiscated more than 12,000 glass pipes, nozzles and tubes used for drug consumption, around 550 kilogrammes of nylon bags for packaging, more than 500 tools used to divide drugs into smaller quantities, and hundreds of cardboard boxes. The total weight of the seized evidence exceeded one tonne.

Investigators said those arrested allegedly played different roles within the operation, ranging from drug distribution to supplying equipment used for illegal drug consumption.

The investigation is ongoing. — VNS