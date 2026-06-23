Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Coding the future

June 23, 2026 - 10:34
Children in Hà Nội are exploring robotics through hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) classes that combine coding, problem-solving, and teamwork. As they build and programme robots, they are also developing essential skills for the future.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom