Coding the future

Children in Hà Nội are exploring robotics through hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) classes that combine coding, problem-solving, and teamwork. As they build and programme robots, they are also developing essential skills for the future.
Đồng Nai City is accelerating plans to transform its extensive irrigation network into a multi-purpose infrastructure system, combining water security with eco-tourism, aquaculture and environmental services to create new drivers for green and sustainable economic growth.
City planners say the Red River project represents more than urban expansion: it is an attempt to build a greener, more resilient and multi-polar Hà Nội without sacrificing ecological safety or cultural identity.
Farmers in An Giang Province are gradually moving away from traditional production methods by diversifying crops and livestock, which helps improve incomes while adapting to changing market conditions, rising production costs and increasingly unpredictable weather.
The recruitment of top-tier scholars marks a big step forward for the Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM), which aims to attract 350 outstanding domestic and international young scientists and leading scholars to spearhead the university’s international integration by 2030.
Land-use demand in the coming period will prioritise the development of a synchronised and modern infrastructure system, industrial parks, economic zones, and logistics centres as well as nationally-strategic transportation projects, major urban areas and key energy projects.