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Decree stipulates building and managing a centralised criminal record database

June 23, 2026 - 09:22
The government has recently issued a decree regulating in detail and instructing the implementation of the Law on Judicial Records.

 

People get judicial record cards at a police station in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security will take responsibility for building, managing, operating, protecting and storing the criminal record database in accordance with the law.

The Government has recently issued a decree regulating in detail and instructing the implementation of the Law on Judicial Records.

The decree stipulates the responsibilities of ministries and branches in building, managing and operating the criminal record database and determined that this database is built centrally, according to open principles, ensuring effective connection, sharing and exploitation.

The Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of National Defence and related agencies and organisations are responsible for directing affiliated units to provide criminal record information to build and update the database.

Building, protecting and storing the judicial record database must comply with the provisions of the Law on Judicial Records, laws on data, electronic transactions, access to information, cybersecurity, personal data protection, digital transformation and mandatory data sharing between agencies in the political system.

According to new regulations, the judicial record database includes three groups of information.

The first is information of individuals whose judicial records are compiled according to the provisions of the Law on Judicial Records. In particular, the personal identification number or passport number in cases where there is no personal identification number is used as original information to connect, check and synchronize with the National Population Database.

Second is judicial record information about criminal records, execution status and criminal record expungement.

Third is information about the ban on holding positions, establishing and managing businesses and cooperatives.

Regarding connection and data sharing, the decree stipulates that the judicial record database is connected to the national general database through interconnected and automatic data sharing and connection platforms, ensuring the right purpose, right authority, right scope, right subjects and compliance with regulations on personal data protection.

The new regulations are expected to contribute to promoting digital transformation in the judicial sector, improving State management efficiency, while reducing paperwork and procedures and creating more convenience for people and businesses in the process of carrying out administrative and civil transactions. — VNS

 

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