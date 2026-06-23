Common cold virus might cause acute myocarditis in children: warn doctors

HCM CITY — Rhinovirus is very common in the community, especially in young children, and can persist for many weeks after a respiratory infection, doctors of Children's Hospital in HCM City warned.

On Monday, the hospital received and treated for an 11-year-old boy from An Giang Province who had symtom of acute myocarditis.

Notably, tests showed that the boy was infected with Rhinovirus – a common flu virus.

The patient was hospitalised with a dangerous condition of myocarditis. Before that, the boy had a mild fever and vomited many times and took medicine but it did not help.

Then, he got shortness of breath, increase of tireness and was brought to the local hospital where his condition was worse with respiratory failure, low blood pressure. Medical staff administered oxygen therapy, fluid resuscitation, and vasoactive drugs to stabilise him.

Later, he was transfered to HCM City’s Children’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with fulminant myocarditis and cardiogenic shock.

At the same time, doctors conducted a PCR test, and the results showed that the child was infected with Rhinovirus - a common cold virus.

According to doctor Nguyễn Minh Tiến, deputy director of the Children's Hospital, Rhinovirus is very common in the community, especially in young children, and can persist for many weeks after a respiratory infection.

Rhinovirus myocarditis is very rare, there are currently no exact data on frequency.

Rhinovirus agents account for only 1-5 per cent of cases of viral myocarditis, much lower than other agents.

In children, most cases of rhinovirus myocarditis are usually only detected when performing respiratory PCR testing during the evaluation of acute myocarditis.

Tiếng recommends that parents, when they see their children have a cold or fever, should not arbitrarily buy medicine for treatment, but should take their children to a medical facility for examination, diagnosis and appropriate treatment. — VNS