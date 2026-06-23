Northern and Central regions suffer extremely hot weather until weekend

HÀ NỘI — The Northern region, except for Lai Châu and Điện Biên provinces, today, suffer hot weather, with some places having severe heat, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

The highest temperature is commonly 35 - 37 degrees Celsius, with some places above 37 degrees Celsius.

The heat wave in the North is likely to last until Thursday, June 25.

The meteorological agency said that hot weather in the area from Thanh Hoá Province to Đà Nẵng City and the eastern provinces from Quảng Ngãi to Đắk Lắk is likely to last for many days to come.

In the area from Thanh Hoá to central Quảng Trị provinces, the heat is intense and especially intense with the highest temperature of 37 - 39 degrees Celsius, with some places over 40 degrees Celsius.

This is an area strongly affected by heat in the coming days.

The area from Huế City to Đà Nẵng City and the eastern provinces from Quảng Ngãi to Đắk Lắk also maintain hot weather and intense heat, in some places it is especially intense with the highest temperature ranging from 36 to 38 degrees Celsius, and above 39 degrees Celsius in some places. — VNS