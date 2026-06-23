Drone detection system trialed at Đà Nẵng International Airport

HÀ NỘI — Đà Nẵng International Airport on Tuesday began a six-day trial of a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) monitoring system designed to detect and track drones and other unauthorised flying devices that could threaten aviation safety.

Installed at the airport’s operations centre, the system is capable of automatically detecting, identifying and tracking unmanned flying devices operating within the airport area. During the trial period, authorities will assess the technology’s detection accuracy, operational range and target-tracking capabilities.

The results are expected to provide an important basis for developing and refining long-term solutions to enhance airspace security and ensure the safety of flight operations at the largest aviation gateway in central Việt Nam.

The trial comes as multiple cases of unauthorised drone activity have been recorded near the airport over the past time, disrupting flight operations. Earlier this year, several flycams were detected within restricted airspace and flight corridors, forcing aircraft to adjust operations to maintain safety.

Phan Kiều Hưng, Director of Đà Nẵng International Airport, stressed that safety remains the aviation sector’s highest priority and the foundation for sustainable development. He called on all units and personnel to proactively identify hazards, report incidents and address potential risks before they lead to accidents or disruptions.

Alongside technological measures, the airport is working closely with local authorities to strengthen public awareness campaigns on aviation safety regulations, while proposing military and police forces intensify inspections and monitoring efforts to prevent and promptly address illegal drone operations, laser illumination, balloon releases and the use of high-intensity light sources that could endanger flight safety. — VNA/VNS