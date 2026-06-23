Việt Nam, RoK drive semiconductor, AI training collaboration

SEOUL — Representatives from four Vietnamese educational establishments, including the Mekong University, Cần Thơ University of Technology, Saigon College of Technology, and Cần Thơ Vocational College, held a working session with Hoseo University in the Republic of Korea’s Asan city on Monday to hammer out a workforce training partnership.

The session focused on semiconductors, electronics, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital transformation, all fields demanding skilled workers.

Participants discussed academic partnerships, curriculum transfer, research capacity building, and applied training linkage models such as 2+2 and 3+1.

They noted that Việt Nam is seeing a major opportunity to move deeper into global technology supply chains, particularly in semiconductors and AI. Training engineers and technology specialists up to international standards was described as an urgent imperative to fully seize that chance.

Vice President of Hoseo University Sung Eun-hyun told the Vietnam News Agency that her school is turning itself into a specialised semiconductors and AI training hub while seeking to expand cooperation with Vietnamese universities and colleges.

According to Sung, the university proposed joint 2+2 and 3+1 training courses that keep costs down by having students do the bulk of their coursework in Việt Nam, then move to the RoK for the final stretch and a taste of advanced labs. Remote learning curricula and short-term internships at the university’s Dangjin campus are designed to make the package even more accessible.

Hoseo University is the only higher education establishment in the RoK running both a semiconductor experimentation centre and a backend semiconductor packaging lab for specialised training and research.

Beyond its technological prowess, Hoseo is also recognised for its innovation and startup ecosystem, which connects experts, businesses, and investment funds. It is ready to share resources and experience, and support Vietnamese lecturers and students with promising startup projects, its leader said.

On the same occasion, the Vietnamese educational establishments signed memoranda of understanding with Hoseo University, opening up opportunities for quality workforce training and contributing to digital transformation and a knowledge-based economy in both countries. — VNA/VNS