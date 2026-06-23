Việt Nam looks to develop leading regional laboratories by 2045

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam plans to develop a number of research facilities, testing centres and laboratories that rank among the region's leading institutions by 2045, according to a draft project prepared by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng chaired a meeting in Hà Nội on Tuesday to discuss the draft.

At the meeting, Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân described the project as a strategic and comprehensive initiative to develop the country's national laboratory system.

According to the draft, building national research infrastructure and laboratories must be aligned with Việt Nam’s strategy for science, technology and innovation development, with a focus on serving strategic technologies.

The system will prioritise the upgrading, connectivity and shared use of existing infrastructure. It will place people, operational capacity and efficiency at the centre, while linking autonomy with accountability and ensuring data security and safety, intellectual property protection and national interests.

The draft proposes a three-tier research model, the ministry said.

Under the framework, Tier A will provide national capabilities in core technologies, foundational technologies and shared infrastructure.

Tier B will focus on applied research, technology development, systems integration and prototype creation linked to specific missions.

Meanwhile, Tier C will undertake testing, measurement, inspection, certification, pilot production, product refinement and support for commercialisation and market deployment.

Việt Nam is expected to establish a modern, interconnected and shared research infrastructure network nationwide by 2035.

This will include 10 to 15 Tier A facilities dedicated to core and foundational technologies.

Dũng urged the ministry to ensure the development of a modern, interconnected national research infrastructure and laboratory system that is used efficiently and is capable of meeting the requirements of science, technology and innovation development in the new era.

Priority should be given to strategic and cutting-edge technologies that can play a leading role in driving the country's development in the years ahead, he said.

In the immediate term, he emphasised the need to review, optimise and enhance the effectiveness of existing laboratories operated by ministries, sectors, research institutes and universities. Based on the review, priorities should be identified for future investment and upgrading. — VNS