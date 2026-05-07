HCM City to move all eligible land procedures online next year

HCM CITY — HCM City plans to process 100 per cent of eligible land administration procedures online from early 2027, following the completion of a citywide land database infrastructure by the end of 2026, city authorities said.

Under a plan issued by the HCM City People’s Committee, the city will accelerate land surveying, cadastral mapping, document completion, and the development of a comprehensive land database throughout 2026 as part of its broader digital transformation strategy.

Officials said the priority is to build a complete dataset covering all land parcels, including areas that have not yet been mapped.

The database must meet requirements described as “accurate, complete, clean, live, consistent, and shareable,” and be continuously updated in real time while being integrated with national and sectoral databases.

The city also plans to restructure administrative procedures to reduce paper-based documentation and increase the use of existing digital data in processing applications.

Information on land users recorded on certificates will be synchronised with national population and land databases to improve accuracy and protect the rights of individuals and businesses.

The implementation plan, which began on April 1 is scheduled to run through December 31, including a 60-day intensive campaign from April 15 to June 15.

Authorities have instructed agencies to assign clear responsibilities, timelines, and deliverables, while strengthening monitoring to ensure progress.

According to city data, HCM City currently holds records for around 2.49 million land parcels that do not yet meet required database standards, while more than 447,000 parcels still require documentation collection to create new records.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment will lead the implementation in coordination with the city police and local authorities to verify land user information.

Commune-level administrations will be responsible for public outreach, data collection support, and handling citizen feedback.

Officials said the move toward full digitalisation of land procedures is expected to reduce processing times, lower administrative costs, and improve transparency in land management. — VNS